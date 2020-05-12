Charlotte Lawrence Stuns In A Green Bikini As She Poses With Her New Puppy

Charlotte's adorable pooch sat in her lap while she painted.

Charlotte Lawrence introduced the world to her new puppy on Instagram, but some fans were likely more focused on her incredible bikini body that her adorable fur baby.

On Monday, the 19-year-old singer and model took shared a trio of stunning photos with her 800,000 Instagram followers. Charlotte was pictured enjoying a gorgeous sunny day by spending some time outside. She ensured that she soaked up plenty of sun by rocking a ribbed pastel green bikini. The two-piece included a top with triangle cups and thin string ties around the back and neck. The tiny garment left little of Charlotte’s ample assets to the imagination. She was also accentuating her cleavage by leaning forward in her photos.

The model’s matching bottoms had string sides on the ties and a front that provided a considerable amount of coverage when compared to other string bikinis. The garment was a low-rise design that highlighted Charlotte’s long, slender torso.

The “Joke’s On You” singer didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. She had her blond hair pulled up in a messy high ponytail, which was secured with a black-and-white checkered scrunchie.

Charlotte was sitting cross-legged on a padded blue lounger. A tiny puppy with scruffy fur was sitting on her left calf. The cute pooch’s fur was mostly tan, but she had a black nose. In the caption of her post, Charlotte revealed that the dog’s name is Winnie.

In addition to spending some quality time with her new canine companion, the “Stole Your Car” songstress was getting in touch with her artistic side by doing a little painting. A large tray of paints and brushes was sitting on the lounger in front of Charlotte, and she was using a brush with a fine tip to paint in a sketchbook. Her subject was a small bunch of flowers.

In Charlotte’s first photo, she and Winnie were both gazing directly at the camera. The model was pictured bending over her work in the second snapshot, and she Winnie were both looking off to the side in the final photo. A small, somewhat mischievous smile played on Charlotte’s lips as the pictured was snapped.

As of this writing, the “Sleep Talking” singer’s photos have racked up over 69,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“My two girls,” read model Kaia Gerber’s response to the post.

“The cutest cutie I ever did see,” wrote Meadow Walker, the daughter of late The Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker.

“How are you that pretty,” read a third response to Charlotte’s post.

“Charlotte could you give me the secret of being so beautiful?? If there is beauty then there you,” gushed another admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charlotte made headlines back in March when she revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.