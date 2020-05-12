’90 Day Fiancé’: Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown Breaks Down After Losing Rosemarie

The most recent episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days served up heartache for a few of this season’s hopeful couples, including 54-year-old Ed Brown and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rosemarie, from the Philippines, according to a report from E! News.

During the episode, Ed, who prefers to be called “Big Ed” despite his small stature, confessed to Rosemarie that he did not want to have children with her. He went on to explain that he already had a daughter and insisted that he only had enough love and money for Rose and her young son. Ed also told Rose that he had plans of getting a vasectomy before his trip to the Philippines, but ultimately postponed the procedure. Ed’s confession was a total dealbreaker for Rose, who by the end of the conversation was now convinced that he simply did not love her.

“I think you do not love me. I’m done,” she told him, before adding that her son and the rest of her family would be disappointed that the relationship ended.

Rose’s reaction came as a surprise to Ed and he took the opportunity to remind the woman that he came to visit her with love in his heart and a ring to make her his wife. Unfortunately for him, that wasn’t enough. The mother-of-one reiterated her decision to end the relationship as she stormed off to pack her things and head to the airport.

Immediately after the episode, the network aired a teaser clip for next Sunday’s 90 Day offering, which showed Big Ed looking devastated as he searched the hotel to find Rose. After their argument, Ed assumed Rose went to their shared room to calm down so he stayed away in an attempt to give her the time she needed to reconsider her decision. But upon discovering Rose had actually left him, Ed broke into tears as he spoke to the show’s cameras about his heartbreak.

This isn’t the first time he’s broken down about his inability to find love. At the beginning of the season, he declared that love was a lie after Rose refused to answer questions about her past relationships and take an STD test. The couple eventually managed to navigate that fallout and the ones that followed, but it seems this might be where the journey of love ends for Rose and Ed.

Fans of the show can keep up with Ed, Rose, and the rest of this season’s couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on Sundays on TLC.