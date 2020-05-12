The ‘Outlander’ Season 5 Finale Featured Some Easter Eggs During Claire’s Dream Sequence

As Claire tries to cope with a brutal attack in the latest episode of 'Outlander,' a multitude of Easter eggs are shown.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12, titled “Never My Love,” of Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 5 finale of Outlander contained pretty horrific scenes involving Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) abduction and rape. During the attack, Claire disassociates by using her imagination and summoning a dreamscape involving not only her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) but most of her family as well. As pointed out by TV Insider, this sequence involves a multitude of Easter eggs for dedicated fans.

When being attacked, Claire imagined herself at a blissful Thanksgiving dinner with a large group of her and Jamie’s family. During these moments, there were various scenarios that played out in Claire’s head, meaning there were plenty of opportunities to recreate certain moments from previous seasons of Outlander.

For instance, a blue vase is featured at one point and viewers were instantly reminded of the very first season of Outlander when Claire stopped outside of a store and admired a blue vase that was on sale. At the time she lamented about how her life might have changed had she bought the vase. In the Season 5 finale, it is a grim reminder of just how much things have changed since that point in time.

An orange also cryptically appears as well. This item appeared in Season 2 of Outlander. During Claire’s time in France, she agreed to have sex with King Louis XV (Lionel Lingelser) in return for Jamie’s release from prison. After the act occurred, Claire took an orange, which signified that she was “leaving with her dignity” according to Den of Geek. Her dissociative moment in the Season 5 finale could also be seen as a way for Claire to maintain her dignity during the terrible event.

Claire’s red dress was also an Easter egg. Once again, when Claire was in France, she infamously wore a red dress that made her the center of attention. Of course, in the latest instance, Claire most certainly does not want to be the center of Lionel’s attention.

Jemmy (Andrew and Matthew Adair) is seen playing with a dragonfly toy. This is a direct reminder of not only the dragonfly trapped in amber given to Jamie and Claire by one of Jamie’s friends but the title of one of the books in the Outlander series titled Dragonfly in Amber.

Another creature that features is a rabbit. When Jamie first realizes that he is alive after the battle of Culloden, he sees a rabbit among the dead.

Phrases previously used in Outlander also featured. For example, at one point Jamie says, “You’re shaking so hard, it’s making my teeth rattle.” This line first appeared in the Season 1 premiere.

Plenty of family members — both alive and deceased — feature in Claire’s dream. Included is young Ian (John Bell). Wearing a historically accurate U.S. Marine uniform, his Mohawk connections appear via both a patch on his shoulder as well as the medal ribbons being made out of Indian wampum beads, according to Town & Country.

Finally, Jamie remains by Claire’s side in most of the dreamscapes. When he is seen covering her with his tartan, it is a reminder to the audience of previous times he has done this.