Draya Michele Serves A Sexy & Comfy Quarantined Look In A Baby Blue Crop Top Sweater

Draya Michele — who’s full name is Andraya Michele Howard — showed her Instagram followers that she can make lounge wear look sexy too. The model and reality TV personality posted a three-photo carousel on May 11 for her 8 million followers.

The Los Angeles-native took a break from her sultry bikini pics and gave a more adorable at-home look for her fans. The photo set showed her sitting relaxed and comfortable in an off-white-colored chair.

She was casually dressed in a long-sleeved baby blue crop top sweater that had three large buttons enclosing the front. On the bottom, she wore a set of cream-colored pants that fit snug around her curves. Around the ankles of the pants, there were ties that she’d chosen to cinch for a more fitted look.

The Basketball Wives star accented the look with two gold necklaces and a gold anklet on her left ankle. The shorter necklace had her name written in script with what appeared to be topped with diamonds. The longer chain had what resembled a small head statue of Egyptian queen, Nefertiti.

For the quarantined look, Michele kept her makeup simple, with what looked to only include a small around of eyeliner to create a perfectly winged eye. Her hair was in a messy ponytail, which matched perfectly with the “casual slay.”

If anyone knows their angles, Draya Michele is one of those people. Each of the three photos introduced a new curated look in the beige-colored room decorated with white flowers.

In the first photo, Michele had her left knee raised and her arms in front of her. In the second photo, she gave a more poised look, with her left elbow resting on her knee as she looked away from the camera. In this pic, fans could see a small bit of her abs peeking out from under the cropped sweater. In the last visual, Michele kicks her leg up and drops her leg arm as she rested her right hand on her hip.

She tagged the popular clothing brand, Fashion Nova, in the caption which Michele is a brand ambassador for.

The post was well received, gaining over 100,000 likes and over 900 comments.

“You look amazing mama i’m catching the first flight after this virus!” commented an Instagram user.

“Such a gorgeous look love you have styled this,” exclaimed another, followed by three heart-eyed emoji.

Many of the comments questioned the designer of the fashionable pants to which the model did not respond.