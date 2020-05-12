Doja Cat’s New Single With Nicki Minaj Earns Both Artists Their First #1 Single

Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat — born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini — both hit career miles with their latest single together. Billboard reported that the single “Say So (Remix)” shot up from the 6th position to 1st on the Billboard Hot 100 list this week.

The 70’s style track was originally released January 28, 2020 as the fifth single on Doja Cat’s second studio album, Hot Pink, which was released November of last year. The song received the No. 1 slot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop list, the Hot R&B list, and the Pop Songs list.

The remix, which included Minaj, was released earlier this month on May 1 and gave the song the added push to fly up the Hot 100 chart.

“Say So” replaced Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s (known collaboratively as The Scotts) single, “The Scotts.”

The song is Doja Cat’s third song on Billboard Hot 100 list and Minaj’s 109th, making her the only female rap artist who has appeared on the Hot 100 list more than 100 times.

The 37-year-old rapper is now tied with Elvis Presley with songs on the Billboard list, as mentioned in Forbes. Following these artists are Kanye West, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

The song became extremely popular on TikTok where users were creating dance routines to the bop. Doja Cat then chose choreographer Fullout Cortland’s routine as the official “TikTok Dance.” Doja Cat shared the dance in an Instagram post on May 7.

The remix hit a few milestones, which included it being the 1,100th No. 1 in Billboard history. It’s also the bestselling track in the U.S. with over 66,000 copies sold, according to Forbes, and leads as the second most popular song on radio.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, May 11, to thank her fans, aka The Barbz, and Doja Cat for helping her reach the new career height.

“Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment what time r u showing ur boobs? Love, Nic,” she wrote in the caption accompanied by pink bow ties and unicorn emoji.

“Every time u leave da game be so boring!!!!!!! Did she lieeeeeeeee,” wrote one Instagram user followed by a crying laughing emoji.

“Congrats Nicki, SO deserved!!!! 1st no. 1!!!,” exclaimed another.

The post received over 1 million likes and 32,200 comments all congratulating Minaj on the historic milestone.

Doja Cat and Minaj was also accompanied by other rap remixes this week, including the trendy “Savage” remix by Megan Thee Stallion featuring a singing and rapping Beyonce.