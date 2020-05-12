Natalie Roush Goes Topless For A Pool Pic, Wears Bright Red Bottoms That Showcase Her Booty

Natalie Roush tried to make sure her 925,500 Instagram followers had a great Monday night by sharing a sexy pic of herself relaxing topless in a swimming pool.

The photo showed Natalie resting her head on her forearms while floating alongside the concrete siding of the in-ground pool. Her long dark locks were tied up in a ponytail held together by a black scrunchie and her hair flowed across her bent arm. She posed for the image by closing her eyes and smiling.

She went topless for the pic, showing some sideboob as her breasts stayed beneath the water. Natalie’s peachy derrière was also visible beneath the water, clad in a skimpy pair of red thong bottoms that accentuated her rear. She kneeled against an underwater ledge and popped her booty out behind her to ensure her admirers would get an excellent view of her behind. The stunner’s toned backside, shapely shoulders and the nape of her neck were all visible in her steamy snap.

To complete her ensemble, Natalie accessorized with a silver chain necklace, an impressive-looking wristwatch, a ring, and pearly pink-painted fingernails which seemed to be sporting a fresh manicure.

It also seemed like she was wearing a little bit of makeup to go for a swim, her application appeared to include eyeliner on her upper waterlines, mascara, an even-toned shade of foundation and lipstick.

The stunner did not use Instagram’s geotag function to specify her location, but it was likely taken somewhere residential since she was topless. She tagged her backup Instagram page in the photo.

In her caption, the model said she hoped that the pic would make her fans smile and added that she hoped the upload would make their day “just a little better.” She added a purple heart emoji to the end of her comment.

The image garnered more than 46,900 likes and over 500 comments. Hundreds of social media users took to the comments to express their admiration for Natalie.

“You’re like a stack of fancy presents under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning!! Wow Babe!!” exclaimed one fan.

“Who needs coffee when you can just look at Natalie pictures to wake you up in about 1 second,” wrote another person.

“You have brought me a smile that will last me all week,” said a third admirer.

