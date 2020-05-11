Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Stunning Close-Up Snap

In her latest Instagram update, blond beauty Anna Nystrom thrilled her followers with a close-up snap that highlighted her stunning features, as well as her ample cleavage. The shot was taken in Sweden, as the geotag indicates, although not much was visible of Anna’s surroundings beyond the beige walls behind her.

Anna showed off her beauty look in the picture, and seemed to have gone a bit more glamorous than she normally does. She wore her long blond locks down, in what appeared to be a twisted, loose low ponytail. A few strands framed her stunning face, coming to just below her chin.

Anna’s bold brows were several shades darker than her blond locks, and appeared to have been filled out and shaped with a dark brow pencil. Her gorgeous gaze was accentuated by her eye makeup choices. Anna seemed to have opted for black eyeliner that hugged her lower lash line, adding a sultry vibe to her look, and she extended the liner into a cat eye. Anna appeared to have gone for neutral brown tones for a subtle smoky eye, paired with long lashes.

Her skin looked flawless in the shot, and Anna appeared to have a hint of blush to add a natural glow to her face. She finished off the beauty look with what seemed like a nude lip lined with a lip liner a few shades darker than her lip color.

Anna rocked a feminine white top that featured a ribbed body and lace trim along the neckline. The look revealed a hint of cleavage, and the buttons down the front of the top appeared to be straining against Anna’s ample assets.

She added a few accessories as well, wearing a pendant necklace paired with a shorter necklace that had a tiny pendant nestled right at the hollow of her throat.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the gorgeous snap, and the post racked up over 45,000 likes within just three hours. It also received 591 comments from her fans.

“Wow Anna so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“So pretty,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Your tender and pure gaze captivates me every day,” one follower added.

“Those are some beautiful eyes,” another fan said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna headed outside to the streets of Sweden in a figure-hugging ensemble. The blond bombshell wore a pair of pale blue leggings that were so tight they almost looked painted on. The bottoms highlighted every inch of her sculpted lower body, and she accentuated her curves even more by pairing the leggings with some sky-high heels. She finished off the look with a white crop top that revealed a sliver of her toned stomach.