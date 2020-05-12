Brielle Biermann Shares A Rear View Of A Floral-Print Bikini With A Cheeky Back

Brielle revealed that she was enjoying a pool day.

Brielle Biermann rocked a flirty floral-print bikini to soak up some rays, and her fans were thrilled with the view of the bathing suit that she chose to share on her Instagram page.

On Monday, the 23-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star likely made a few of her 1.3 million Instagram followers a bit envious when she revealed what a “pool day” looks like for her. Brielle was pictured sitting on the edge of a pool with her legs dangling in the sparkling water. The sun’s brilliant rays were beaming down on the model, making her flawless tan skin glow and her brunette tresses shine. An unidentified photographer stood behind Brielle to snap her photo.

The fashion enthusiast was modeling a bikini from Salty K, a swimwear brand that her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is launching soon. There aren’t yet any photos of the brand’s apparel on the Salty K website, so Brielle’s poolside picture served as an effective way to promote the line while giving fans an initial idea of what its offerings will look like.

Brielle’s two-piece was mint green with a purple floral print pattern. The top had adjustable shoulder straps that were accented with flirty ruffles. The garment also had thick ties in the back, which were knotted in a bow.

Brielle’s bottoms had a cheeky cut that left little of her pert posterior to the imagination. They also had a scrunch-butt back with a unique design element. The scrunch was created by a drawstring, seemingly making the garment adjustable. Brielle was wearing the long strings tied tightly so that the back of the bottoms dipped down in a daringly low V. The leg openings were cut high to elongate the leg, but Brielle was only showing off one of her shapely thighs.

The model was leaning forward while keeping her back slightly arched to flaunt her hourglass shape. She was shooting a coy look at the camera over her shoulder, and she was wearing her stylish sunglasses pushed down on her nose so that her eyes were visible. The Dior shades had mirrored frames that were reflecting the aqua pool water.

Over the span of an hour, Brielle’s photo racked up over 32,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many of her followers expressed enthusiasm over Kim’s new line of swimwear.

“So cute!!!” wrote Growing Up Chrisley star Savannah Chrisley.

“I love these bottoms and I need her body,” read another response to her post.

“Lawd. What’s better, this or Chick-Fil-A⁉️” a third commenter wrote.

“Booty better than a Kardashian,” a fourth admirer opined.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brielle also had her fans going wild over the cleavage-baring ensemble that she rocked to go get the mail.