Abbie Duggar Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day With Daughter Grace, ‘I Dreamt Of Being A Mommy’

Abbie's first Mother's Day looked like it was an enjoyable one.

Sunday, May 12, was Abbie Duggar’s first Mother’s Day as a new mom. The Counting On star celebrated with her famous husband, John David, and their 4-month-old baby girl, Grace Annette. Abbie shared some brand new photos of herself and her adorable daughter with the couple’s Instagram followers over the weekend and it was a big hit.

The Mother’s Day post came with two photos of Abbie and Grace standing outside on a sunny day as they posed for the camera. There is a wooden fence behind them, but it’s not certain whether that is actually John and Abbie’s yard or someone else’s. The 28-year-old nurse is holding her baby close to her. The first snapshot has them cheek-to-cheek and they are all smiles. Gracie is all dolled up in a blue dress with and appears to be white lacy pantaloons underneath. She has a big matching bow on her little head, as well, and white sandals to complete the outfit.

The Duggar daughter-in-law is wearing a blue skirt and she paired it with a pretty pink blouse. She has her curly blond hair worn down with the sides pinned back. Her shorter bangs are swept off to one side. Abbie appears to have put on a bit of makeup for her special day. Both mom and daughter look like they are ready for the spring-like weather in Arkansas.

The second picture has John David’s wife holding Grace away from her in a fun pose. The baby girl has her mouth open in a surprised expression. Abbie is looking directly at her and smiling.

In the caption, the new mom confessed that her dream has always been to be a mom. It looks like she is thrilled that it has finally happened. Duggar fans were quick to comment on how sweet and adorable the photos are.

“Cutest baby ever!!” one person said.

“Oh my goodness, she is absolutely adorable!!!!” someone else mentioned.

Abbie’s sisters-in-law also couldn’t help but to hop on Instagram to fawn over their niece. Jill Dillard called Gracie “a doll,” while Jessa Seewald simply said that she is adorable.

Just recently, TLC had posted a Mother’s Day video featuring a few of the Duggar men who praised their wives on their mothering skills. In the video, Abbie also talked about her favorite times with Gracie as she comforts her when she is fussy. It revealed how much she is enjoying the time she has with her daughter during her baby years.