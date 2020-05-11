Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Glamorous Throwback Snap, Teases She Hasn’t Washed Her Hair In Weeks

Supermodel Elizabeth Hurley is joking around about her quarantine life in her latest Instagram post. Like many people all over the world, Hurley has been following social distancing guidelines in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and she is getting honest about how she’s navigating this downtime.

On Monday, Hurley shared a stunning throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page. She tagged both Vogue Espana and photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the caption and joked about how this isn’t how she has been looking every day during the quarantine.

In the photo that Hurley shared, she was wearing a sleeveless red top or dress and had her brunette hair piled atop her head in an updo. A jeweled clip was fastened to the front of the updo and Hurley had long bangs swept to either side of her face.

In this photo, Hurley was holding an old-school rotary phone handset up to her ear. She was gazing toward the camera, a sultry expression on her face. Very little context regarding the background or setting of this photo could be determined given the close crop and focus on Hurley’s extravagant style.

In addition to noting that this is not how she looks every day during quarantine, Hurley added a couple of fun hashtags. In the first, she quipped that she hasn’t washed her hair in weeks. In the second, she jokingly asked what makeup is, signaling that she hasn’t been using any these days. It sounds as if the supermodel has been embracing this time of laying low and not having to primp for anybody.

Hurley’s fans loved this gorgeous throwback snap. She didn’t note exactly when this photograph was taken, but it does appear to have been from quite a few years ago. Granted, the 54-year-old model and swimwear designer looks ageless and stunning now and it can be hard to tell at times how long ago some of her throwbacks were taken.

“And I bet u still look dynamic,” commented one fan who suspects her quarantine style is still quite stunning.

“Looooove this so much!!!!” wrote fashion stylist Ann Caruso.

“Well in my mind this is how you look all the time,” teased a follower.

“Oh wow. You are stunning,” praised someone else.

The supermodel has been posting fairly frequently on her Instagram page over the past couple of months of social distancing. Many of the uploads appear to be recent snaps, showing just how gorgeous she still is now at the age of 54. The glamorous look in this new upload may not be how Hurley lives day-to-day at this point in her life, but she certainly showed her followers that her beauty defies the laws of time.