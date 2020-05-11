‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Dishes On Shannon Beador’s Season 14 Blowup As Vicki Gunvalson Talks Casting

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets on Instagram last week.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson hosted a Cinco De Mayo-themed Instagram live session last week and while chatting with their many fans and followers on the social media platform, they revealed some behind-the-scenes information regarding their former bestie, Shannon Beador, and her behavior on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to the two women, the cast enjoyed a “booze cruise” on their last night in Key West, Florida, and during the excursion, Beador seemingly had a meltdown as a number of other guests on the cruise looked on.

“She went f**king ballistic,” Judge explained, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on May 9. “[She] was screaming and yelling at the producer and I’m like, ‘Stop!’ [and] people were filming her. It was so bad that you don’t even see her the entire time on the last trip because she was in the room screaming at the producer.”

Judge then revealed that their production team “made [Shannon] come out to take a picture” with the cast and noted that Beador lied and said she was “sea sick.”

While Gunvalson isn’t exactly a stranger to on-camera meltdowns and actually had one of her own during the same trip after Kelly Dodd suggested she was a con woman after learning of a lawsuit against Gunvalson that has since been thrown out, she was surprised to see that her Real Houswives of Orange County producers chose to keep Beador on the cast after her wild antics during the trip.

As fans well know, both Judge and Gunvalson chose to quit the show in January after learning that they were only being offered part time positions on the show’s 15th season. Meanwhile, Beador and Dodd were both offered full-time roles on the show and began filming earlier this year with the other returning members, including Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have seen the last of Judge and Gunvalson on the Bravo reality show, but that doesn’t mean the ladies are ready to disappear. In fact, during the March 19 episode of Gunvalson’s podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, Judge said that after paving the way for several different cities to be added to the Real Housewives franchise, she and Gunvalson would be starting a new franchisable series.

“We’re not done,” Gunvalson added. “I can’t be done.”