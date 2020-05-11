Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Seriously Skimpy Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling selfie in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy black bikini. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Abby has worn on her Instagram page many times before.

Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, she posed indoors in what appeared to be a bedroom. A circular table with a white frame and glass top was positioned beside her, and sheer white curtains allowed the natural sunlight to filter into the space. A bed with textured white linens was visible behind her in the shot as well.

Abby’s dark ensemble stood out against her pale surroundings, and the skimpy look put her toned physique on full display. The bikini top consisted of little more than two tiny triangular patches of fabric that covered barely any of her ample assets. Thin straps stretched around her neck, and two straps criss-crossed her torso. The minuscule bikini top left a serious amount of cleavage on display, as well as plenty of under boob and side boob as her curves were barely contained by the skimpy look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that seemed to consist of a small triangular patch of fabric and thin straps that stretched over her hips. However, Abby added a semi-sheer black cover-up over top of the bikini bottoms, covering up a bit of skin for a peek-a-boo vibe.

She finished off the look with a pair of flat black boots for an edgy feel, and also added a few accessories. Abby wore two delicate necklaces, including the cross necklace she frequently wears, a silver bracelet on each wrist, and a few rings. Her long blond locks tumbled down in a slightly wavy style, and she held up her cell phone to snap the selfie.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post racked up over 7,200 likes within just one hour. The post also received 251 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Perfection,” one fan said simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Marvelous woman, no other word can describe your beauty,” another follower added.

“You always make every thing look so cute,” one fan commented.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a fourth follower said.

Abby loves to flaunt her buxom body in skimpy attire, from swimwear to lingerie. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a sheer red lingerie set and sexy thigh-high stockings.