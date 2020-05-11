‘Outlander’ Season 5 Finale: Claire Suffers Brutally At The Hands Of The Browns

The Season 5 finale of 'Outlander' saw Claire abducted by the Browns.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 5 finale of Outlander was expected to follow Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) abduction. This was certainly the case and viewers watched on in horror at the brutality of how Claire was treated by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy). As pointed out by Variety, not only was Claire treated abysmally as the large group traveled but she also endured a horrific gang rape by the members of the group.

In last week’s episode, viewers saw Claire treat Lionel’s wife for a broken bone. During that time, Lionel worked out that Claire was actually Dr. Rawlings and quickly took his wife away rather than have her treated by the same person that was explaining to women how not to fall pregnant. While this was not the only grief Lionel had with Claire, the pair clashing several times in the past, it certainly seemed like the final straw and he returned later on with a group and abducted Mrs. Fraser.

For fans of the book series on which Outlander is based, Claire’s ordeal had been anticipated. However, it did not make things any easier for those watching. While her husband, Jamie (Sam Heughan), was quick to instigate a search party, using the fiery cross as a way to call his supporters in to help, there was still some time before his group caught up with the Browns and decimated them.

In the meantime, Claire used the only way she could find in order to cope with the situation as it unfolded. Escaping into her mind, she used her imagination to pretend she was back in the 1960s and hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for her family. While this did help to place her in a safe place during the rapes, at times reality also broke through. For instance, at one point, while she was imagining her daughter and son-in-law arriving, instead the police presented to notify Claire that Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) had been killed in traffic.

As to how Claire will cope moving forward into Season 6 of Outlander remains to be seen. The sixth installment of the hit time-traveling historical drama series was expected to start filming last week. However, with the current coronavirus pandemic and new social distancing rules in place, it is unclear when production will commence. In the meantime, both Heughan and Balfe have kept fans in the loop regarding how things are progressing.