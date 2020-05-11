Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In A Silky Chartreuse Set

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which featured three different snaps taken from a sultry photoshoot. She tagged photographer Megan Batson in the first snap as well as in the caption of the post, a photographer she has worked with numerous times before.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the pictures were shot indoors with a cloth backdrop that provided a neutral background for Kara’s seductive poses. The curvaceous queen rocked a chartreuse top that appeared to be crafted from a silky material, with a low-cut neckline, cropped length and thin spaghetti strap sleeves. In the first snot, one of her straps slid down her upper arm, and the look showed off a hint of cleavage as it draped over her curves. She didn’t appear to be wearing a bra underneath the silky top.

She paired the skimpy top with some equally revealing shorts made from the same luxurious-looking fabric. The photographer played with natural light in the first snap, leaving some of Kara’s body bronzed and glowing in the sunlight and some hidden in the shadows.

Kara lay on her side in the second snap, allowing her top to ride up slightly and expose several inches of her toned stomach. A red beverage in an ornate glass was positioned beside her, and her long locks tumbled down in voluminous waves. Kara added one accessory to finish the look, a pair of statement earrings with floral shapes.

She finished things off with a snap taken at a slightly closer angle, showing only Kara’s upper body and a bit of her knees. She appeared to be sitting, and the strap of her top had fallen all the way down to her elbow, giving the picture a seductive vibe. She held the beverage up to her lips, which were parted as she appeared moments from taking a sip.

Kara’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 15,100 likes within just three hours. It also received 204 comments from her eager fans.

“Obsessed,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Most beautiful woman on IG,” another follower added.

“Post the drink recipe,” one fan commented, wanting to know what Kara was moments from sipping in the shot.

“Very hot,” another fan said, including two flame emoji in the comment to emphasize his point.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a snap in which she lounged outside in a skimpy lace bikini that left little to the imagination. She flashed a huge smile in the camera and reclined in a unique lounge chair, looking sun-kissed and stunning.