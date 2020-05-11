Charly Jordan Flaunts Flawless Figure In Bandeau Top & Black Panties

Charly Jordan’s most recent Instagram upload is giving fans a sneak peek at her life at home. The new update was added to her page a few hours ago and it included four photos.

The first image captured the model in the middle of a room. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, she told fans that she was going to do a life-at-home tour soon. Charly posed in front of a large window that was decorated with sheer white curtains. The sunlight fell over her figure and illuminated the bare room in which she posed. Charly credited online retailer Revolve for the kimono she was wearing and let her curves do the rest of the talking.

She opted for a white bandeau top that provided only coverage to what was necessary. The tiny garment left her toned shoulders and trim arms completely exposed while a sheer white kimono draped off of her elbows. It teased a glimpse of her cleavage over the top hemline and cutoff at her ribs, offering a glimpse of her taut tummy. Her bottoms were just as hot and helped flaunted her fit physique.

The underwear was constructed of plain black fabric, and its thin sides rested high on her hips, showing off her trim legs for the camera. The waistband of the undies sat below her navel and offered a great glimpse of her slender midsection and tiny waist. Each of the images in the set provided a different view of Charly’s incredible figure and her dog even made an appearance in one shot.

Charly opted to wear only a few accessories in an attempt to not take away from her figure. The look included a bracelet on her right wrist. Charly slicked her long, blond tresses back in a low ponytail, and a few loose pieces escaped around the frame of her face. It looked like she was virtually makeup-free, letting her natural beauty genuinely shine.

The photos have only been live on her account for an hour, but fans have been flooding the post with praise. It has been double-tapped over 152,000 times while raking in over 501 comments.

“I am SO IN LOVE WITH YOU!” one fan gushed alongside a trio of emoji.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a second commented.

“Heavenly! Amazing photo,” another social media user raved with a trio of hearts.

Many others were left speechless and commented with emoji instead of words.