Kelly Dodd Reportedly Doesn’t Care About The Backlash Over Her Alleged Failure To Obey Social Distancing Laws

Kelly Dodd has been enjoying time with friends in recent weeks.

Kelly Dodd has been spending time between Southern California and New York City and while many of her fans and followers on social media haven’t approved of the way in which she seems to be ignoring social distancing guidelines, a report claims the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is unconcerned.

“Kelly is going to keep doing Kelly when it comes to social distancing,” a source told Hollywood Life on May 11 after it was revealed that Dodd had traveled from California to New York City to be with her fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

While Dodd has made a habit of hanging out with friends amid her travels, she doesn’t see anything wrong with what she’s doing.

Although flying isn’t illegal, the outlet said it is definitely frowned upon.

According to Hollywood Life, Dodd loves her fiancé and her daughter, Jolie, who resides full-time in California and has been doing her best to fly back and forth so that she can spend time with both of them. Meanwhile, other people are distancing themselves from their loved ones in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and refusing to fly.

When Dodd isn’t in California, her daughter is being cared for by her former husband, Michael Dodd, and her mother, who lives at Dodd’s home at the beach.

Throughout the past few weeks, Dodd has been sharing tons of photos of herself without a face mask on and has also been spotted filming much less than six feet away from her co-stars, including Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Shannon Beador, as they filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 on their cell phones.

“Kelly can’t wait to get back to filming and since Rick can’t film with them when they go back, she’s spending a little extra time with him now while she can,” the source added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Page Six revealed Dodd came under fire last month after suggesting the coronavirus is God’s way of “thinning the heard” and ultimately offered a series of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she apologized to her fans and followers who she insulted.

In Dodd’s apology statement, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member admitted that her comments were ridiculous and stupid and said she felt bad for anybody who had lost a loved one to the virus.

“I hope everybody is safe and protects themselves against this pandemic,” she concluded.