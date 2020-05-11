Demi Rose Celebrates 14 Million Instagram Followers By Going Braless While Wearing Unbuttoned Shirt

On Monday, May 11, British model Demi Rose Mawby celebrated gaining 14 million Instagram followers by uploading a tanalizing post on the social media platform.

The provocative pictures, taken by the professional photographer Gavin Glave, show the 25-year-old posing in front of an olive green backdrop. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was London, England. Demi opted to go braless while wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt, leaving little to the imagination. She also sported a pair of yellow high-cut string bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble accentuated her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. Demi finished off the sexy look with delicate stud earrings and a statement ring worn on her index finger.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, peach blush, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the model placed her hands on her waist. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by grasping the collar of her shirt. Demi closed her eyes and playfully stuck out her tongue.

In the caption, the social media sensation expressed gratitude to her Instagram followers, noting that she appreciates their “love and support.”

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to congratulate Demi on her achievement.

“Congrats babe,” wrote a follower, adding both a heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Happy 14 [million] you deserve it!!!” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful and cute,” gushed a fan.

“Looking perfect as always,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Demi has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 240,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded an Instagram story that showed her wearing a tiny string bikini.