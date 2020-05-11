Halsey Dresses Like Ariel From ‘The Little Mermaid’ For ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’ Performance

Halsey wore a red wig that might look familiar to her fans.

Halsey wowed her fans with a stunning rendition of “Part of Your World” from Disney’s 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid for a musical television event. The 25-year-old “Colors” songstress wore a bright red wig to dress up like Ariel for her performance on ABC’s Disney Family Singalong: Volume II special. However, she didn’t have any fins to flip as she sung about the mermaid’s dream to be “where the people are.”

Instead of sporting a green tail, Halsey wore an ensemble that appeared to be inspired by Ariel’s bridal look in the movie. Her exquisite ivory gown had a low V-neck and a row of buttons down the front. A sheer panel around the waist accentuated Hasley’s slim midsection. It was decorated with feminine floral embroidery. The garment’s fluttery sleeves had the same lace-like accents. The edges of the sleeves also featured dainty scallop trim.

The “Bad at Love” singer accessorized her pretty princess look with a pair of statement earrings that featured large pearls with red teardrop-shaped gemstones dangling from them.

On her Instagram page, Halsey gave her fans a closer look at her beauty look. She appeared to be wearing shimmery pale pink eye shadow, fluttery false eyelashes, and crimson lipstick. Her photos also provided a better view of her red wig, which looked similar to one that she was pictured rocking with a Sailor Moon costume. For her Ariel look, Halsey wore a pearl-encrusted barrette clipped on one side of the vibrant hairpiece.

When Disney Family Singalong host Ryan Seacrest introduced Halsey, he described her as “a massive Little Mermaid fan.” She performed in front of a backdrop that likely looked familiar to many of her fans. It included a macrame wall hanging that was pictured in a series of photos that she had shared on Instagram one day earlier. Just like Ariel, she was showing off her collection of neat stuff, which had also been carefully placed on shelves.

As Halsey sang, shots of the singer’s performance were intercut with scenes from The Little Mermaid.

After Halsey’s performance was uploaded on ABC’s YouTube channel, fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about it.

“She really has a mermaid quality to her singing,” read one response to the video.

“I did NOT expect her to do this so well. I’m a Halsey stan and I love her sm but not everyone has a Disney voice. She just proved me wrong. This was amazing. Love love loved it!” another fan wrote.

“Ok guys, it’s official Halsey needs to be Ariel in the live action movie (sorry Halle Bailey),” read a third comment.

Halle also appeared on the singalong special. However, the star of the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid didn’t perform one of Ariel’s songs. Instead, she and her sister, Chloe, sang “Almost There” from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. The two members of Chloe x Halle performed with Anika Noni Rose.