Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Sexy Pink Bikini In Mexico

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a smoking hot snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that showcased her curvaceous physique in a sexy pink bikini. According to the geotag of the post, the snap was taken in Sayulita Pueblo Magico in Mexico. Arianny tagged a photographer named Richelle Monae in the picture, suggesting that Richelle had captured the sultry image.

In the shot, Arianny sat atop a wooden countertop with a gas stovetop incorporated into the wood. A large vase of lush lilies was positioned behind her, and a few other details such as a water cooler were visible as well. Arianny’s curves were on full display in a bikini by Montce swimwear, and she opted for a pale pink hue to complement her sun-kissed skin.

The neckline of the bikini top dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It featured ruched details along the cups, which accentuated her ample assets, and also drew further attention to her chest thanks to the knotted bow between her breasts. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in beachy waves and covered up the top portion of the bikini top, but it seemed that the piece may have had straps as well.

She paired the sexy bikini top with matching bottoms in a soft pink hue. The bottoms showed off plenty of her toned stomach, and also gave a sexy peek of extra skin thanks to a cut-out detail on the hips. Her long legs were on display as well, although she had them crossed in the picture.

Arianny looked like a golden goddess in the shot, thanks to her beauty look. She appeared to have a nude hue on her lips that accentuated her plump pout, and also seems to have selected copper tones for her eye makeup look. What looked like a swipe of highlighter illuminated her cheekbones, and she gazed right at the camera in the sexy picture.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 23,900 likes within just four hours. It also received 301 comments from her eager fans.

“Love your hair and make up here,” one fan commented, and Arianny showed some love to her glam squad by tagging them in the picture.

“Too scrumptious for words,” another follower added.

“I’m making breakfast right now, would love to have you sitting on my counter,” one fan said, referencing the area where Arianny was posing.

“You look incredible,” another fan commented.

Arianny has been keeping her fans entertained with plenty of quarantine content, including many sexy snaps. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a snap in which she rocked a skimpy floral robe while perched on a countertop at her home.