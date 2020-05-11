Lala Kent Claims Fiancé Randall Emmett ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Of Appearing On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lala Kent claims her future husband loves his new role in front of the camera.

Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, refused to appear on Vanderpump Rules for the first few years of his relationship with Kent but now that he’s agreed to appear on camera, he’s said to be liking his new role as a Bravo reality star quite a bit.

While appearing on the Cinco De May episode of the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, Kent opened up about her fiance’s thoughts on appearing on the show and revealed that he not only likes appearing on camera, but doesn’t even watch the show if he isn’t appearing on the episode.

“This man is someone who is an Oscar-nominated producer and he really can’t get enough of being on Vanderpump Rules,” Kent admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube of the interview. “He’s going to kill me for saying that.”

According to Kent, her fiancé often contacts her ahead of the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules to find out if he will be making an appearance on the episode. Then, if Kent informs him that he will not be featured at all on the upcoming show, he doesn’t take interest in watching it and likely looks forward to his next potential appearance.

“He’ll text me and say, ‘Babe, did you see the newest episode? Am I going to be in it?’ And if he’s not in it, he has no desire to watch it,” Kent shared.

Kent’s revelation was quite funny to the host, as well as the other guests, mainly due to the fact that Emmett is someone who is highly respected in the entertainment industry and typically works on major films, not one-hour reality series. That said, it does make sense that he is now on the show because he is not only in a serious relationship with Kent, but also has established friendships with a number of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor and Beau Clark.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent opened up about her fiancé joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 last November, just after his role was confirmed. At the time, Kent admitted to Page Six that after asking Emmett to appear on the show with her for years, she wasn’t quite sure why he finally caved.

Kent then said that she and Emmett ultimately felt that they should showcase their relationship on camera so that viewers were able to see what their really like behind closed doors, rather than believe what is assumed and read about them in the press.