Sofia Bevarly Slays In White Crop Top & Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sofia Bevarly flaunted her incredible figure in her latest Instagram share, and her 1.4 million fans are loving it. The sizzling new post included two photos of Sofia in skimpy attire.

The first image in the set saw the model posed in front of a plain white door. She did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but as fans know, she’s been at home in Florida during the majority of the quarantine. In her caption, she made a joke and said that eyes are the “nipples” of the face, and she looked into the camera with an alluring stare. She made sure to show off her fit figure in a sexy set from retailer Tiger Mist instead of her typical bikini.

Her top boasted a bright white fabric that popped against her allover glow. The piece was strapless and possessed a plunging neckline that left her cleavage on full display. The garment featured a pair of crisscrossing straps under her chest, drawing attention to her fit abs. Its cold shoulder sleeves draped off her upper-half and proceeded to gather near her elbows before flowing down the rest of her arm.

She added a pair of tiny Daisy Duke shorts, which were constructed of dark wash fabric. The tight shorts had a little bit of distressing around her thighs, and the bases were frayed. They offered a great glimpse of her strong stems to her adoring fans. Meanwhile, the top of the piece sat high on her hips and drew even more attention to her tiny waist and midsection. The second photo in the set offered a slightly different view while Sofia showcased ample cleavage once more.

The Florida-born beauty opted to add a small number of accessories to her outfit, which included small silver hoop earrings and a ring. She kept her long, brunette tresses out of her face, slicking them back in a high, flirty ponytail. She opted for only a small amount of makeup, which seemed to include dark eyeliner and mascara.

Sofia’s fans absolutely loved the update and have not been shy about showing their admiration. In a few hours, it’s racked up over 23,000 likes and 317 comments.

“Literally the most beautiful post notification that I go all day today,” one fan raved alongside a few flame and heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Absolute perfection great picture of you,” one more chimed in with a duo of flame emoji.