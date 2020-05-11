‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Victor Returns From The Dead

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, May 12, teases that Victor stuns everybody with his unexpected return to Genoa City since everybody believes he was dead. The classic episode initially aired on October 1, 1993, and CBS Daytime will rebroadcast it as part of its theme week celebrating the show’s epic rivalries.

Victor (Eric Braeden) rocks his foes when he makes a shocking return to Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor picked up a hitchhiker who robbed him. Later the man died in a car explosion, and he had Victor’s wallet, which caused authorities to presume The Mustache had died. Instead, he’d ended up at Hope’s (Signey Coleman) farm in Kansas. For a while, he remained in seclusion and let everybody back home believe he’d perished. During that time, he and Hope fell in love, even though she was engaged to somebody else.

However, when he learns that Jack (Peter Bergman) is the CEO at Newman Enterprises, Victor realizes he cannot continue the charade. Intent on taking back the company he worked so hard to build from the ground up, Victor returns to Genoa City and reveals himself to a stunned Jack. Although things between them have been somewhat calmer in recent years, Jack and Victor have had a long rivalry on the show, and this moment marks one of their big fights. Things get wild and crazy when Victor reveals himself at the Collonade Room.

Interestingly, Victor’s time in Kansas with Hope is still part of the show’s most recent storylines. Eventually, Victor and Hope married, and she had Adam (Mark Grossman), whom she initially named Victor Jr. Ultimately, Hope didn’t fit in with Victor’s Genoa City lifestyle, and she and Adam went back to Kansas, and he believed Cliff was his father. Unfortunately, Cliff died in a drunk driving accident, and that fact recently came up when Adam reconnected with his childhood friend, Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico). They realized that her father, AJ, might have been killed by Victor. However, in a significant bombshell, one of the last things revealed before the show went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, is that Adam is the one he caused AJ’s death.

Victor tried his best to protect his younger son, who was only 11 at the time of the incident. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ended up telling an angry Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the truth, and Vicky used the information to hint to Adam that something else was happening. When Adam confronted Victor, Nikki also let the secret slip to him much to Victor’s fury.

Tomorrow’s flashback will give viewers a taste of an earlier part of the storyline which intertwined into the show’s current story arcs.