Tammy Hembrow Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Bikini

On Monday, May 11, Australian model Tammy Hembrow uploaded a tantalizing video for her 11.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip seems to have been filmed on an outdoor patio. Tammy sizzled in a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. The revealing swimwear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with numerous silver earrings and a nose ring.

Tammy slicked back her honey-colored hair in a sleek bun and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The makeup also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The brief clip begins with the mother-of-two sitting on the ground, as she adjusted her plunging halterneck top. She soon stood up while tugging on her high-cut bikini bottoms. She swayed her hips and then turned around, flaunting her pert derriere. The video ends with the 26-year-old looking over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera.

The clip was paired with the song “Chicago Freestyle” by Drake featuring Giveon.

In the caption, the social media sensation tagged the Instagram page for her fitness app, Tammy Hembrow Fitness.

Many of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you are gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Your body is PERFECTION Tammy,” added a different devotee.

“OMG absolutely amazing Tammy all that hard work is paying off my dear,” said another follower.

“This is what I call the most beautiful woman in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post has been viewed over 250,000 times.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video and picture, in which she wore a cropped graphic T-shirt and underwear while posing in a bathroom. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.