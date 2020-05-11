Instagram Model Julia Muniz Poses Topless In Bed For New Steamy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz posted two new steamy pictures for her latest update while under quarantine. She posed topless in bed for the black and white snaps, and showed off her backside in a thong.

The 21-year-old showcased her athletic figure in the sultry photo set. Muniz had posted several recent bikini snaps near the water, as the popular surfer has spent her time in Australia during the coronavirus outbreak, but she stayed at home for this update. The model was photographed in bed with nothing on but a pair of panties.

In the first shot she had her long brown hair swept to the left side of her face. She had her head slightly tilted and stared into the lens. Muniz sat up in bed and pulled her knees up to cover her chest, and the birth mark just below her right collarbone was visible. The Brazilian model leaned forward and cupped her hands over her feet.

The surfer gave fans a view of her sculpted booty in the second photo. Muniz was photographed from the back as she laid down on her stomach. She held her hair above her head using her left hand, and arched her back. The model wore a pair of thong panties, and viewers could glimpse the thin straps around her waist. Her toned back was on display as she faced out a door wall window in the bedroom. Muniz added a caption about getting some extra sleep, and tagged her location as Margaret River, Australia.

Fans flocked to the spicy bedroom photos. Many of the model’s 754,000 Instagram followers showed their support as over 25,000 of them hit the “like” button. There were over 170 comments left on the post and fans complimented her in both English and Portuguese. Her replies were flooded with fire and peach emoji.

“Wild. Untamed,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” a fan wrote while adding two heart-eye and three fire emoji.

“Beautiful images,” another replied.

One fan thought the slender model looked too thin in the recent upload.

“Please Eat,” he wrote, and added a series of see-no-evil monkey emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz shared a couple throwback videos from a trip to Costa Rica last week. In the clips she wore a small orange bikini as she stood by a picturesque water fall. Much to the delight of her followers, the model showcased her tanned body. That post earned over 52,000 likes, and 390 comments from her loyal fans.