Raquel Leviss Predicts She And Lala Kent Will Be Friends During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Nine, Says She’s Fun

Raquel Leviss hopes she and Lala Kent will get a fresh start on the new season.

Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent may have feuded for nearly the entire eighth season of Vanderpump Rules thus far but when it comes to their future, Leviss is staying hopeful for a friendship with Kent as they head toward production on the upcoming ninth season of the show.

While appearing on an episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino last week, Leviss said that after going through a number of ups and downs with Kent amid Season 8, Leviss received apologies, both privately and publicly, from her co-star.

“We have had our ups and downs [but] we’re good now,” Leviss revealed, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “She’s apologized over the phone in private and she’s also publicly apologized to me on her podcast.”

Last month, after James Kennedy appeared on an episode of Give Them Lala… with Randall, which Kent hosts with fiancé Randall Emmett, Leviss followed in her boyfriend’s shoes and made an appearance on the show to discuss their drama and other matters pertaining to the Vanderpump Rules cast. Weeks later, Pellegrino said she’s been very patient with Kent due to what she’s been through in recent years with the death of her father in 2018 and her sobriety.

“I know she’s been through a lot. It doesn’t excuse her actions at all but I’m willing to forgive her and I think when we do start filming again, she would be a really good friend to have. She’s a fun person,” Leviss shared.

During the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Leviss and Kent butted heads but after Kennedy got sober, he and Kent bonded over their new lives away from alcohol and recently released a new song together, which is titled, “Playboy Bunny.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent appeared on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast at the end of last month, where she discussed her on-screen drama with Leviss, revealing that she got upset with her quickly after she learned Leviss was drinking around Kennedy, even though she advised her against doing so.

“People who aren’t alcoholics don’t get what it’s like. It’s f**king hard,” Kent explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Kent, Leviss came to her to ask her if she should quit drinking to support Kennedy but failed to take her advice, which triggered her because she felt Leviss was not being as sensitive to the topic of sobriety as she should have been.