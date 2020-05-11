Lindsey Pelas Shakes Her Body In Sultry Instagram Update

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent Instagram story posts, showing off her “genetically gifted” assets as she shook her body from side-to-side in the short clip. She shared the video on Sunday, May 10, much to her fans’ delight.

Lindsey locked her eyes on the camera, her intense stare never wavering. She seemed to place one hand on her hip, her arm bent at the elbow. The video was shot from the chest up, making the blond bombshell’s voluptuous bust and ample cleavage the focal point of the footage.

Due to the angle of the clip, it was impossible to get a look at Lindsey’s full ensemble. She appeared to wear a black or navy blue bathing suit top, which plunged so low her chest was on full display. The straps were a metallic gold, and tied around the back of her neck. The swimsuit featured ruching on the cups, and boasted an amber-colored brooch in the middle, touching her cleavage.

As Lindsey shimmied back-and-forth, she showed off her sculpted and toned arms. The corners of her mouth turned upwards. She smiled, close-lipped, for the camera. Behind her hung a piece of artwork.

Lindsey’s hair was done up in a bun. Her locks were slicked back, away from her face, culminating in the loose updo. Several strands of hair peeked out from the top of the hairstyle, as well as by the nape of her neck and over one ear. Her roots appeared to be a dark brown that quickly transitioned into a lighter blond shade, giving her tresses an ombre look.

The Louisiana native seemed to wear little makeup, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her brown brows appeared shaped and groomed, and arched high above her sea green eyes. She used the “TAN & DUST” filter on the video, one of the filters she uses the most often, which made her already sun-kissed skin glow even more. Tiny shite specks appeared all over the clip, giving it a vintage feel.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey Pelas frequently shares racy photos and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story that showcase her hourglass figure and curvaceous assets. Just recently, she posted a video of herself wearing a polka-dotted dress with a plunging neckline, teasing fans in the caption and writing that she was “packing for an adventure.” She also showcased her physique in another clip, this time wearing a colorful bikini.