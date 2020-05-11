Robert Kraft Goes ‘All In,’ New England Patriots Owner Auctioning Super Bowl LI Ring For COVID-19 Relief

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is one of the most recent additions to Fanatics’ ALL IN Challenge, an organization which takes donations from prominent figures in sports, music, and entertainment and auctions them off to raise money for a variety of food-centric charities. Kraft has decided to auction off his own personal Super Bowl LI ring.

According to the description of the ring provided on the auction website, it is made of 10-karat white gold and contains a total weight of 5.1 carats in diamonds. It is inscribed with “We Are All Patriots 2-3-02” and “Greatest Comeback Ever,” direct references to Super Bowl LI and the Patriots unexpected win.

As listed on the Fanatics website, the Patriots started the third quarter of Super Bowl LI down 28-3. By the efforts of quarterback Tom Brady and his defense, New England was able to force “the first overtime in Super Bowl history.” The team eventually pulled out a win, which was the fifth for Kraft as the franchise’s owner.

The ring itself features 283 diamonds surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi Trophies. According to the description provided, 278 of those are round diamonds and five of them are marquise-cut diamonds.

Apart from receiving the ring, the winner of the auction will also be getting a round-trip flight to Boston — from anywhere in the continental United States — on Kraft’s own personal private plane. Once in Boston, they will be brought to the Patriots home field of Gillette Stadium and allowed into the team’s trophy room, where Kraft himself will hand over his ring.

The bid started at $75,000 and is currently up to $650,000, with 10 days still left in the auction. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. The ALL IN Challenge has partnered with these organizations to help provide relief to those most suffering from food shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is hardly the first time the Patriots owner has assisted during the COVID-19 crisis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kraft sent the Patriots plane to China to keep procure 1.2 million N-95 masks for front-line workers. He sent 300,000 of them directly to New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

This also isn’t the only instance in which Kraft helped feed the hungry. In March, 7 News Boston reported that he donated $50,000 to help feed the homeless. Last month, he assisted in setting up the “Soup-R-Bowl.” Along with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, the Gillette Stadium parking lot was turned into a semi-permanent location that gives out food for military veterans. So far, it has given out 1 million meals. The foundation says it hopes to give out 5 million meals by the end of May, as the situation is becoming more dire among vets, reports CBSNBoston.