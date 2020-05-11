Daisy Keech Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Crop Top & Mini Skirt While Posing With Her Dog

On Monday, May 11, social media star Daisy Keech uploaded a series of stunning snaps on Instagram.

The photos show the TikTok star posing outside on a grassy area with her German Shepherd, Harley beside her. Numerous trees can be seen in the blurred background. In the first image, Daisy turned her body slightly away from the photographer and kneeled in the grass. She gazed lovingly at Harley and touched the dog’s nose with her index finger. For the following photo, the model flashed her beautiful smile, as she held onto Harley’s paw. She stood up for the final photo, while still grasping her dog’s foot.

Daisy flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped white tank top and a blue plaid mini skirt with a thigh slit. The ensemble put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photoshoot, the beauty pulled back her honey-colored hair in a ponytail and seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application appeared to have featured sculpted eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the 20-year-old noted that the photos were taken by internet personality, Jay Alvarrez.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Many of her admirers also showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Daisy I love you so much!! You are gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are amazing omg,” added a different devotee.

“How are you so beautiful,” said another follower.

“Cute and adorable,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Daisy engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded photos, in which she wore a tiny two-piece while posing with fellow model, Abby Rao. Since its upload, the post has been liked over 600,000 times.