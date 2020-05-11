Julianne Hough Stuns Her Mom By Giving Her A New House For Mother’s Day

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum stuns her momma by buying her an adorable house with a white picket fence.

Julianne Hough gave her mom, Mariann, a new house for Mother’s Day. The longtime Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge shared a sweet video to Instagram after surprising her mom with the supersized gift that came complete with a white picket fence.

In a series of photos and videos posted to Instagram, Julianne, 31 can be heard asking her mom, “Is this your house?” A video shows the pro dancer giving her mother a long and very emotional hug, and another pic shows Mariann standing on the front porch of her new house with a large white bow in her hand.

“I cannot believe it,” Mariann says in the video as she hugs her new porch railing.

The stunned Hough matriarch also says she loves trees as she wraps her arms around a tree in the front yard.

“Look at this little walkway. It could not be better. It’s unbelievable,” Mariann says.

In the caption to her post, Julianne, whose parents divorced when she was a child, wrote that her mother has always “given” to her and her four siblings, and now it’s time for her to be the one to “receive.”

It’s no surprise that Julianne’s Mother’s Day surprise garnered a slew of comments from fans and famous followers on her Instagram page, including Sophia Bush, Maria Menounos, and Kimberley Williams Paisley.

“The best thing ever!!” wrote Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich.

“It’s so cute!!” added Dancing with the Stars alum Amy Purdy. ” I love that you moved her closer to you guys!!”

“Omg [Julianne Hough] this made me smile so hard,” wrote fellow choreographer Kyle Hanagami.

Julianne’s famous brother Derek Hough also reacted to the post.

“Love you momma,” the six-time Dancing with the Stars champ wrote. “The care and selflessness you have shown for so many years is inspiring. You’re a light. Love you.”

One fan joked that Derek will have to find a way to top Julianne’s gift. Others noted that it’s every child’s dream to give such an amazing gift to their parents.

It’s clear that Julianne is very close to her mom. Last year after the pro dancer announced that she is “not straight,” she praised her mother for her support. Julianne told Extra that her mom is proud of her and called her “amazing.”

As for her own living situation, Julianne has been living in California, separately from her husband, Brooks Laich, amid the coronavirus health pandemic.