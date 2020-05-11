Draya Michele Stuns In Tiny White Bikini That Barely Covers Her Body

Draya Michele continued to show off her killer curves in a bikini from her own swimsuit brand on Instagram. She was photographed wearing a white triangle-top bathing suit that barely contained her assets.

The 35-year-old model has not let the COVID-19 pandemic slow down photo shoots as she’s steadily been posting sultry snaps on Instagram that promote her Mint Swim brand. Last week she sizzled in at-home shoots she uploaded to the popular social media platform, and on Sunday she gave fans another glimpse of her stunning body in a white bikini.

Michele – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – let her body be the focus in her latest post. She wore a knitted floppy bucket hat over her curly black tresses which were down to her shoulders. The social media influencer had her head tilted down and arched her body forward. Similar to recent posts, Michele took the photos herself against a beige wall with a house plant beside her.

The former Basketball Wives star hid her face from the camera, and only her lips and chin were visible beneath the bucket hat. She held her hands to her head to offer a full view of her curvaceous figure in the tiny swimsuit. Michele wore a gold bracelet on her left wrist and a matching gold necklace to complete the look. Her ample cleavage was covered by the triangle-top bikini. Fans could see her flat midsection, and the thin straps of the bikini bottoms that wrapped around her waist. The white swimsuit popped against her flawless complexion. For her caption she simply tagged her swim brand.

Many of the designer’s 8 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy photo. More than 80,000 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button on the post. Draya received over 550 comments from her adoring fans. The model’s replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Several complimented her photography skills for the solo shoot.

“How to slay a quarantine photo shoot 101!!! We see you sis!!!!” a female follower wrote.

“Tripod BOOMIN!!!” model Tanaya Henry commented in reference to Michele’s shooting technique.

“I mean with a body like this, minimalism is a no brainer,” a fan replied.

“You been going Crazy lately,” one follower wrote with two heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Michele revealed her at-home photo shoot technique to her fans. In the caption of a sultry bikini post she mentioned using a tripod and phone to snap the pics. That photo set earned over 170,000 likes.