Bri Teresi Is A Bombshell In Yellow Maxi Dress

Bri Teresi took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless figure in a vibrant yellow dress. The sizzling snap was added to her feed earlier this afternoon, and her fans have gone crazy over it.

The photo captured the model posing outside on a sidewalk on a bright and sunny afternoon. As her geotag indicated, she was in Auburn, California, where she has been spending most of her time during the quarantine. Bri was surrounded by greenery, cars, and a few pink flowers behind her in the distance. She made sure to credit her photographer, Jeremy Lee, in the caption and asked fans how their days were going. The model struck a sexy pose in the center of the frame, looking into the camera with a sultry stare. Bri flaunted her fit figure in a maxi dress that fit her like a glove.

The piece boasted a banana yellow hue that complemented her fair skin perfectly. The dress had thick straps that sat on her shoulders but left her long and lean arms on full display. Meanwhile, the front of the garment plunged well past her chest, showcasing plenty of cleavage for fans. The piece had a thick strip of fabric in the middle that was held together by a circular metal clasp. The fabric gathered tightly around her ribs, showcasing her trim figure.

The bottom of the dress was flowy and featured a sheer fabric that appeared to be thinner than the top. Bri flaunted one of her legs thanks to the dangerously high slit in the sexy outfit. She added a pair of strappy brown heels, which further elongated her stems. The Maxim hottie also added a few more bold accessories, which included a silver bracelet and ring to match, as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Her long locks waved slightly in the wind, and she wore them styled with a deep side part. Bri sported a small application of makeup, which seemed to include defined brows and dark mascara on her lashes. She also looked to have added a light pink gloss to her pout.

Since the update went live a few short hours ago, fans have instantly gravitated toward it. The post has garnered over 3,800 likes and 170 comments already.

“Good morning! Enjoying your posts,” one follower gushed alongside a series of emoji.

“Good morning I hope u have an amazing day,” a second added.

“Slaying sexy ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel looking sizzling,” one more added with a few flame emoji.