Britney Spears Flaunts Her Abs During Workout With Boyfriend Sam Asghari, Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Him

Britney and Sam did a number of different exercises together in the singer's gym.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, looked like they were feeling the burn during a workout in the gym that Britney confessed to burning down. On Monday, Britney took to Instagram to give her fans a look at one of their intense sweat sessions.

For their couple’s workout, Britney rocked a pair of layered sports bras to ensure that she had plenty of support. She was wearing a dark gray bra with spaghetti straps and a rackerback underneath a top that was a vibrant coral color. The upper bra had a low scoop neck, and the garment’s neckline and shoulder straps were trimmed with flirty ruffles. The 38-year-old musical icon was also sporting a pair of tiny black athletic shorts.

Britney accessorized her workout wear with one of her signature black chokers and a white puka shell necklace. She had her blond hair pulled up, and she appeared to be rocking dark eye makeup and frosted pink lipstick.

At the beginning of the video, Britney was shown slightly pulling down the waistband of her shorts to show off a little more of her impressively sculpted midsection. Sam was standing behind Britney, and the 26-year-old personal trainer was flexing both of his bulky biceps. Britney grinned at the camera as a shirtless Sam stepped out from behind her.

The couple kicked things off with some boxing. Sam wore a pair of focus mitts and moved around while Britney threw a few punches. The couple then did a set of mountain climbers. They increased the difficulty of the exercise by placing their hands on upside-down BOSU balls.

Up next were front raises with dumbbells. Britney and Sam then hopped back on the upright BOSU balls to do alternating plank push-ups. This was followed by a set of dumbbell lateral raises and squat jumps. For the latter exercise, the couple held hands.

Britney and Sam kept the intensity level up with jumping jacks, which were followed by push-ups on the upside-down BOSU balls. They worked their strong cores and upper bodies with a set of straight-arm planks with shoulder touches, and they concluded their workout with another set of front raises with dumbbells.

In the caption of her post, Britney wrote that she’s “proud” of Sam for helping people stay in shape while they’re stuck at home. This was seemingly a reference to her buff boyfriend’s online workout program, Asghari Fitness.

As of this writing, Britney and Sam’s free workout video has been liked over 97,000 times, and it has received over 3,700 comments.

“That’s a real team,” read one response to Britney’s post.

“The best looking couple there is,” another admirer wrote.

“Love seeing you together!! You’re so hot together,” a third fan gushed.

“Queen of the gym, even when burned down,” quipped a fourth commenter.