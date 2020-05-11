Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Strappy Black Thong & Pasties

Suzy Cortez dropped another sexy upload to her Instagram page, and her fans are feeling the heat. The sizzling shot was posted to her page yesterday, and it’s attracted a ton of attention from her 2.2 million fans.

The smoking-hot photo showed the model posing with her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulders with her lips slightly parted, wearing a sultry stare on her face. Miss BumBum World 2019 did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but she was posed on a bed with a white duvet cover and funky, zebra-striped pillows. In her caption, she directed followers to the link in her bio to find out why she’s No. 1 on OnlyFans.com.

Suzy left virtually nothing to the imagination in an all-black number that accentuated her killer curves. Its top consisted of several black leather straps that rested on her back and shoulders. The sexy number barely covered her chest and included only a small set of pasties. The model also showed off her chiseled arms and french manicure.

Her bottoms were just as hot and proved to be a perfect match to the barely there top. A set of three leather straps rested on her lower back while her pert derriere and muscular legs looked flawless. Another piece of fabric connected the top to a set of three straps that fit on her thighs. Suzy playfully tugged at the material on her legs. She opted to go accessory-free for the look, not taking any attention away from the scandalous outfit.

She styled her long, jet-black locks down and at her back with many loose, beachy waves. Suzy added her usual application of glam to highlight all of her incredible features. She appeared to have a dark eye shadow on her lids in addition to a few coats of mascara. The model also seemed to add a light pink gloss to her pout.

Suzy’s fans absolutely loved the update, and it’s earned over 33,000 double-taps and 438 comments in under a day. Most fans were quick to comment on her incredible figure, while many others flooded the post with emoji. Most of the comments were in Portuguese and a few others in different languages.

“Hello my love, congratulations on being so hot,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flames.

“You are the most spectacular beauty that I have ever seen in my life,” another Instagrammer added.

“Baby you have a tremendous body you are perfect,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.