Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight Crop Top & Leggings

Anastasiya Kvitko is known by her 10.5 million Instagram followers for flaunting her curves in racy outfits that generally show plenty of skin. On Monday, she shared a snap that featured her wearing an outfit that might not have exposed much skin, but still put her spectacular figure on display.

Anastasiya’s outfit included a pale pink crop top that stretched across her chest. The top cut off just beneath her breasts, giving her fans a good look at her taut abs. She also sported a pair of black leggings that featured a matching pink waistband. She completed her casual look with a sheer white flyaway cardigan, which she wore open to show off her figure.

The buxom model was apparently walking her dog in the picture as she held a leash in her hand. The dog, however, was not visible in the shot. She was standing on a sidewalk with buildings and palm trees behind her. She stood beside a plant bed that contained several snake plants.

Anastasiya faced the camera, giving her fans a good look at her voluptuous chest in the tight-fitting shirt. The leggings had a high-rise waist that accentuated her slim midsection. The leggings also emphasized the curve of her booty and her toned thighs. The model wore a serious expression on her face as she looked at something off to the side.

The model wore her hair straightened and down over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include foundation, mascara, and blush on her cheeks. She also wore a pink shade on her lips.

The post was a hit. More than 39,000 hit the like button within an hour of her posing it on the photo-sharing app.

In the caption, she wrote that the outfit was available through PrettyLittleThing.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, her followers enjoyed seeing her in the outfit.

Some fans took a moment to tell her what they thought.

“You are a pretty little thing for sure,” joked one admirer.

“Gorgeous and stunning,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Anything you wear and any color is amazing because your body is the best body in the world,” gushed a third follower.

“You are the most beautiful woman to walk the earth,” a fourth fan commented.

Anastasiya knows how to keep her admirers coming back for more. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans in a pink snakeskin-print bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.