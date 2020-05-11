Rachel Cook Flaunts Booty In See-Through Pants In Triple Update

Rachel Cook took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 10, to post throwback photos in which she rocked a stylish ensemble that included a pair of see-through pants that showed off her booty.

The photos showed the Playboy model outdoors in front of a glass door. All three snaps featured Cook with her right profile to the camera. She placed her right leg propped in front of the other, in a way that showcased her booty. For the first image, Cook looked into the lenses with a half-smile. In the second, the turned slightly toward the door, putting her derriere front and center. The third image saw her throwing her head back as she looked beyond the photographer.

Cook rocked a what looked to be a black tube top that was cropped at the bottom. Over it, she had on a bright green jacket with two white stripes along the sleeves. In the photos, she wore the jacket off her right shoulder, exposing some skin.

Cook teamed her top and jacket with a pair of black see-through pants with a white waistband with the word “Femme” printed in black. Underneath it, she sported matching underwear bottoms with a thong back that bared her glutes.

Cook completed her look with a gray beanie hat. From from underneath it, green-dyed strands fell toward her shoulders. Cook opted to wear minimal makeup, including dark lashes, white accents around her eyes, gloss on her lips and a touch of bronzer on her cheekbones.

In the caption, Cook told her fans she upload more throwback photos to her stories. She also said she is more than ready “to play & party & shoot & travel” after the lockdown measures are lifted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photos garnered more than 153,000 likes and over 970 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Cook with compliments.

“That color looks gooood on youu,” one user wrote.

“The hair color is perfect,” raved another fan.

“Such a babe!” a third one replied.

“You are perfection!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Cook recently stunned her fans with a photo of herself in the nude, as The Inquisitr has noted. The photo showed her lying on her stomach, one arm bent in front of her. Cook rested her head lightly against her other hand, with her baby blue eyes gazing slightly to the side and past the photographer. Cook added a few white stars onto the photo to censor her breast. She used this photo to promote her online magazine, Nirvana.