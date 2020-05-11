Prenell Rousseau Hit With Restraining Order After Billie Eilish Claims He Kept Showing Up At Her House

A judge granted the temporary restraining order until June 1.

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, TMZ reports. The temporary order protects the pop star and her parents and requires the 24-year-old Rousseau to stay 200 yards away from them. It also states he must stop contacting them. The order will last until June 1, when another hearing has been scheduled to address the situation.

In legal documents attained by TMZ, Eilish claimed Rousseau started coming to the bungalow where she lives with her parents — and where she and her brother Finneas O’Connell created her Grammy Award-winning debut album — last Monday. She stated he rang the doorbell and her father answered through their video doorbell, asking if he could help the visitor.

“I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?” Rousseau reportedly asked, to which her father told him she did not live there.

Eilish then described her alleged stalker’s actions after that initial meeting. She stated he returned around 9:00 p.m. that night, at which point she called security. While waiting for them to show up, she claimed Rousseau sat on the porch and “exhibited ‘erratic behavior.'” She explained that the 24-year-old began to read a book and spoke “in a periodic monologue.” The singer said her father asked him to leave a few times, but Rousseau seemingly refused.

She then said security was successful in removing Rousseau from the premises, but he allegedly returned later that evening and laid down behind a wall, seemingly ready to spend the night outside her home.

The Grammy winner continued, stating he returned on Tuesday and attempted to get in through the front door, jiggling the door handle.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Rousseau came back to the bungalow a total of seven times and didn’t seem to be deterred by security or police, who arrested him twice. However, the police reportedly told Eilish they could not hold Rousseau in custody because trespassing is a non-violent offense and the police are trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The police eventually put her alleged stalker back on a bus to New York, where he is supposedly from, but Eilish stated she was afraid he would find a way to return, which is why she asked for the restraining order.

Although this is the first known restraining order the pop star has secured, she has expressed her fear about her living situation before. Her brother, Finneas, has his own place with his girlfriend, but also bought another house, which no one lives in and has become a sort of refuge for the singer after the address for her parents’ house was discovered and leaked online in 2018, according to The New York Times.