Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Bronze Abs In Tiny Tank Top

Ainsley Rodriguez added a sexy series of photos to her feed yesterday to honor her mother. The post came on Mother’s Day and saw the model rocking sexy attire in two snaps with her mom.

The double-photo update was part of a partnership with Secret deodorant, as Ainsley noted in her caption. She did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location, but each of the photos was taken on a different day. The first image captured Ainsley and her mom posed outside after sunset. They were both all smiles, putting their arms around one another and looking into the camera. Ainsley showed off her fit figure in a casual yet sexy look that offered a great glimpse of her rock-hard abs.

The model opted for a brown tank top that was a few shades darker than her bronze skin. It boasted thin straps on her shoulders and a plunging neckline that flaunted ample cleavage for her captivated audience. The fabric on the garment rested tightly on her stomach, and it hit just above her navel, leaving her trim abs on full display.

To accentuate her tan even further, Ainsley wore a pair of bright white jeans on her lower half. The garment fit snug on her hips and showed off her tiny waist and midsection while hugging the rest of her curves to perfection. Ainsley rested one hand in her pocket, drawing attention to her fit thighs and booty. Her mom was almost as tan and rocked a red dress with a white pattern on the bottom.

Ainsley styled her long, dark locks with a side part and hair falling down her back. She added a small amount of makeup to her blemish-free skin, which appeared to include dark eyeliner and mascara. Her mom went for a similar look — focusing a lot of attention on her eyes. The second photo in the series showed the ladies enjoying margaritas at lunch.

The post has garnered rave reviews for Ainsley so far with over 24,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to wish Ainsley’s mom a Happy Mother’s Day while countless others commented on her fit figure.

“Two incredibly beautiful young ladies right there,” one fan commented with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“You’re mom is beautiful. Thank God for a wonderful blessing,” a second social media user added.

“Happiest of Mothers Days to your Mom!! She is awesome and you are both angels on earth,” one more added with a few red hearts.