Jesy Nelson Stuns In Crop Top After Katie Hopkins Calls Her ‘Desperate’ For Sharing Daily Photos

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the 28-year-old has been posting daily photos of her outfits, which her followers are loving. However, one person who isn’t a fan of Nelson’s constant uploads is Katie Hopkins.

The 45-year-old posted two photos of Jesy on Twitter and insisted that she is “desperate.”

“These desperate daily pics are showing that contrivance of a documentary to be darn insincere. Girls. Be better than this. Beauty is in strength, not weakness that needs validating daily,” Hopkins wrote.

Nelson quickly trended on Twitter and fired back via her Instagram account with two new stunning photos of herself in a nude-colored Pretty Little Thing crop top. The item of clothing displayed her toned stomach and her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces. The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker paired the ensemble with high-waisted, loose-fitted camo pants that still showed off her belly button piercing. Nelson is known for switching up her hairstyle and opted for dark shoulder-length locks. She applied a coat of lipstick and appeared to have on mascara and eyeliner.

The singer posed outdoors with both hands in her pockets. Nelson was captured from the thighs-up and looked directly at the camera lens with a smoldering expression.

For her caption, the X Factor winner bluntly said Hopkins could “have another one hun” with the wink emoji.

Unsurprisingly, Nelson’s upload racked up more than 177,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

On Twitter, fans of the star created a hashtag, “JesyTaughtMe,” to help show their support and why she is important to them.

“#JesyTaughtMe you can be beautiful no matter what shape or size because beauty is not defined. she’s helped me in being more honest w myself & others and inspired me to speak up more about my own mental health struggles to help others. an angel,” one user wrote.

“#JesyTaughtMe how to be confident within myself, the bad days always get better, and that my life is worth living <3,” another shared.

Over the past few weeks, Nelson’s social media audience has continued to share their love for her most recent uploads. During the weekend, she posted a photo of herself in a double denim ensemble. She paired the look with a white crop top and white heels. Nelson posed by her wooden staircase and oozed confidence. Within one day, the image gathered in over 1,500 comments from adoring fans.