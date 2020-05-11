Alec Baldwin Appears As Donald Trump On Final ‘SNL’ Episode From Home

Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump for the Mother’s Day weekend edition of Saturday Night Live.

The long-running show ended its 45th season on Saturday with an episode that was put together primarily with videos recorded from the performers’ homes.

Multiple SNL regulars, including Baldwin and Tina Fey, as well as others, made long-distance appearances as they observed stay-at-home orders still in place across many parts of the nation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baldwin played the part of Trump, giving a commencement speech to a graduating class, which he referenced as “the class of COVID-19.”

Comedian Kate McKinnon played the school’s principal, saying that, “we’re all making sacrifices,” which included sharing her “child’s Adderall with him,” before warning the students about what lies ahead.

“You’re about to pay full price for fancy colleges when they’re all just University of Phoenix online with worse tech support.”

McKinnon also introduced Baldwin as Trump, saying he was the eighth choice of commencement speaker, getting just one vote from an enthusiastic student shown on screen.

Baldwin began his performance, saying that he did his own makeup and said he was “honored” to be the class “validictator.”

The comedian’s portrayal of the president included describing himself as the son of a “simple, wealthy slumlord” who became “a billionaire and president.” Baldwin wore a “MAGA” trucker hat and a jacket with the president’s seal on the front. He also said that he wanted to talk about himself because he had been “treated worse than they treated Lincoln.”

Baldwin, as Trump, also went on to say that those graduating were “lucky to be graduating right now” because “there are so many exciting new jobs out there, like grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse and coal,” he said.

“Surround yourself with the worst people you can find, that way you’ll always shine.”

He also promised that colleges would be open in the fall, calling online schools a “scam,” and took a drink from a bottle of Clorox bleach, calling it “invincibility juice.”

Baldwin ended his speech by remarking that his piece was recorded from his home “for the last time.” The episode was SNL’s third broadcast to be done remotely, which was a new experience for most who enjoyed the one-of-a-kind weekly broadcast; the show usually goes live from 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, performing in front of a live audience since the 1970s.