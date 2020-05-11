Antje Utgaard Tugs At Underwear Bottoms In Hot New Update

Antje Utgaard teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers over the weekend with a racy two-photo slideshow that saw her tugging at her underwear bottoms in a coquettish manner.

The Playboy model was shown posing indoors in front of light-colored wall covered in different types of hamsa, palm-shaped amulets popular throughout the Middle East and North Africa. The camera captured Utgaard from the hips up. In the first shot, she could be seen tugging at the right side of her panties as she pulled a piece of chewing up from her mouth using the other hand. The second shot was similar, but this time around she blew a large, pink bubble.

Utgaard rocked a baby pink top with thin shoulder straps. It included a classic U-shaped neckline that offered a good amount of coverage. However, its thin fabric suggested she opted to not wear a bra underneath, spicing things up further.

She teamed her top with a pair of white bottoms with thick straps. The panties were only partially seen because she pulled up the band past her waist.

The pictures were taken in West Hollywood, California, by photographer known as Vutangclan, according to the geotag and tag added to the post.

Utgaard looked intensely at the camera with fierce eyes. She appeared to wear black mascara, long lashes and dark pink shadow, in addition to bronzer on her cheekbones. She wore her golden blond hair on a slight right part and styled down in large, wavy strands, which she brushed over her shoulders. Her tan was courtesy of Pureorganictan, a brand of organic airbrush tanning products, another tag indicated.

The post garnered more than 22,800 likes and nearly 300 comments within a day. Her fans used the section section to praise Utgaard’s good looks and to engage her caption.

“One gorgeous and sexy young lady,” one of her fans wrote.

“I want a piece of your [heart emoji],” replied another user.

“2! Looking just amazing!” a third one shared, stating a preference for the second picture of the slideshow.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Antje you Look breathtakingly beautiful,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Utgaard isn’t one to hide her curves from her fans. Last week, she posted a sultry snapshot of herself in a plunging swimsuit whose neckline came down to her stomach, baring her ample cleavage, as The Inquisitr has written. The all-black one-piece had thick straps tied behind the neck, and the garment also had high-cut legs that sat near her waist. Utgaard asked her fans if she should continue to rock her hair shorter and in its natural color into the summer.