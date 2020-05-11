Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Incredible Curves In Skimpy Sequin Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts

On Monday, May 11, American model Ashley Alexiss shared a sizzling snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the 29-year-old standing on a wooden pathway in front of gorgeous green foliage at an undisclosed location. She struck a seductive pose by jutting out her hips and placing both of her hands on the top of her head. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a sequin bikini top and a pair of barely-there black shorts with lace-up detailing. Both garments were from Ashley’s own clothing brand, Alexiss Swimwear. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of her plunging top. The revealing ensemble also put her slender waist and curvaceous thighs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Boston native accessorized the look with a sparkling belly button ring.

For the photo, the bombshell styled her long, highlighted hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Alexiss Swimwear. She also noted that the brand was “inclusive” and carries of range of sizes. In addition, Ashley seemed to have given her followers a discount code.

Quite a few of her admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Very beautiful and very cute and look amazing,” added a different devotee.

“The beach isn’t ready for [this] kind of beauty,” remarked another follower.

“Gorgeous swim outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 7,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she sported a figure-hugging midi dress. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.