Kiki Passo Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms For Hot New Snap

Kiki Passo recently posted a smoking-hot snapshot of herself on her Instagram page. The Brazilian-born model is famous for sharing provocative snaps on social media. In the new snapshot uploaded today, she sported an itty bitty bikini from Boutinela.

Kiki looked incredibly hot in a fitted two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear appeared to be off-white with teeny tiny gray prints. The top boasted tiny padded triangle-style cups that hardly contained her voluptuous chest. The deep neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage. Small straps provided support, but the weight of her breasts stretched out the piece.

She wore matching low-cut bottoms, highlighting her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The garment featured tiny straps that clung to her slim waist. The swimwear also featured high leg cuts that showed a generous amount of skin, including a glimpse of her tan lines. The light-colored bathing suit was a nice contrast to her flawlessly, bronzed skin.

In the picture, Kiki stood against a white wall. She posed sideways, facing the camera. Although her legs were not visible in the shot, she seemingly stood with her left foot forward. As if the sheer display of skin wasn’t enough to tantalize her admirers, she tugged at her bikini bottoms, apparently to tease her fans more.

For the occasion, the model wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of well-defined eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, and faux lashes with several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied a bronzer and glowing highlighter. She completed her glamorous look by applying some pink color on her lips. She left her highlighted platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she kept things simple and only wore several rings.

In the caption, Kiki wrote a short greeting to her fans. She tagged her swimwear sponsor, Boutinela, in the photo.

In less than 24 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post gained more than 34,900 likes and 420-plus comments. Many of Kiki’s social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her killer physique. Some others raved about her “unbelievable beauty.” Some followers struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a mix of emoji.

“Too bad we can’t see the back on this photo, but you look so sexy regardless,” one of her admirers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“OMG! Such an angle,” wrote another fan.

“You are spectacularly beautiful! Gorgeous lines,” added a third social media follower.

” If there ever was a photo of perfection, this could be it,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.