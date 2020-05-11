Fitness Trainer Chanel DeLisser Rocks Skimpy Sports Bra To Tease Her Fans

Chanel DeLisser stunned thousands of her 713,000 Instagram followers on Monday, May 11, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy workout set.

The fitness model and trainer was captured next to a sturdy treadmill in a spacious location. The camera captured DeLisser’s left profile as she stood smiling at a point outside of the frame. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

DeLisser wore a mismatched two-piece set. On her upper body, she had on a white sports bra with thick straps and a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage. She used both hands to drive the hems of the top up, drawing attention to her midsection.

She teamed her top with a pair of skintight shorts that clung to her voluptuous lower body, accentuating her toned booty and shapely quads. DeLisser’s gray shorts were from Under Armour, as shown by the logo printed on the waistband.

DeLisser wore her dark hair parted on the right and swept over across her forehead. Her tresses were styled down in curls that fell over her shoulders. She completed her look by wearing a pair of red-colored glasses.

The post garnered more than 6,000 likes and over 100 comments within the first hour. Her fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to engage with her caption.

“Happy Monday to you as well queen,” one user wished her.

“I’m so proud of you I remember when I met you in KP and told you I wanted to do a pull up like you and attended your second fitness class (still have my pink water bottle) just want you to know I love watching you grow and I’m genuinely proud of you [red heart] [hands raised] [Virgo symbol emoji] them Virgo’s don’t play hunn! Lol,” replied another admirer.

“I see the sun is shining in all of her grace tody,” a third one chimed in.

“You are so GORGEOUS & FINE [three heart-eyes emoji]….SUCH AN INSPIRATION,” added a fourth fan.

DeLisser often shows off her physique by wearing workouts sets in her photos. As noted by The Inquisitr, she has previously shared an update that included several workout videos set to the song “Stronger” by Kanye West. She used two gallon jugs of water to do lifts and complement each exercise. DeLisser told her fans she keeping up with her daily workout routine was keeping her same during the COVID-19 lockdown. She wore orange shorts and a black long-sleeve crop top.