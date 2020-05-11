Scheana Shay Jokes About Being Middle-Aged As She Poses In Fringed Bikini & Cowgirl Boots For 35th Birthday

The 'Vanderpump Rules ' star claps back at her co-star's comment about her age.

Scheana Shay is joking about her “advanced” age of 35. The Vanderpump Rules star, who turned 35 last week, posted a sizzling bikini photo to Instagram after one of her co-stars on the Bravo reality show made a crack about her age.

Scheana shared two photos to Instagram as she posed in Palm Springs with her boyfriend. The reality star and singer is wearing a high-waisted fringed white bikini with cut-out sides and oversized white cowboy boots in the sassy snaps, and her hair is pulled back into a high ponytail.

In the first photo, Scheana is posing alone as she sits and stares into the camera. In the second photo, she props the heel of her boot onto the bare thigh of her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

In the caption to the post, Scheana — who has been vocal about her decision to freeze her eggs so she can have a baby later in life — joked that middle-age never “felt so good.”

Fans and famous friends, including Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Randall Emmett reacted to her birthday look with comments and fire emoji.

“Since when is 35 considered middle-aged?” one fan asked.

“You don’t look a day over 25!” another wrote.

“I love your fearless attitude… no matter what age, you carry it with confidence.,” a third fan wrote. “Never hating, just appreciating a woman who enjoys living life!!!”

“Those boots are definitely made for walking,” another added.

Vanderpump Rules fans may recall that earlier this season, Scheana’s slightly younger co-star Brett Caprioni described her as a “middle-aged woman” who likes to party.

Brett later tried to explain his “middle-aged” comment on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow. In a video posted by Bravo.com, the SUR employee explained that he thinks middle-aged means being “in your 30s,” and he admitted even he falls into the category at age 31.

Scheana later slammed Brett as she noted that he’s just a few years younger than her.

“Call me middle-aged, motherf*cker? Rude!” she said.

Middle-aged or not, Scheana also celebrated her 35th birthday with her longtime co-stars. Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a virtual Vandeprump Rules reunion taping, Scheana was able to party with her co-stars via the video conferencing platform Zoom last week, according to Us Weekly.

The birthday girl was joined by pals Brittany Cartwright, Peter Madrigal, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and more for a remote meetup to celebrate her big day.