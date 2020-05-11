Sierra Furtado Goes Braless Under Cardigan In Sizzling New Snapshot

Sierra Furtado dropped another smoking hot post on her Instagram feed yesterday. The model added two new shots to her page — both of which had her 1.7 million fans gushing.

The first photo in the set captured the model posing outside. As her geotag indicated, she was in Costa Mesa, California, where she stood on a patch of grass. At her back were a wooden wall and a white concrete wall with a covering of trees directly above them. Sierra put both hands on top of her head and looked off into the distance with a slight smile. She pushed the envelope in a sexy outfit that flaunted her fit physique.

Her top consisted of nothing more than a taupe cardigan with three-quarter length sleeves. Only a tiny piece of string in the middle held the garment together while she exposed a hint of cleavage for the camera. Sierra went braless under the cardigan and left her enviable abs on full display.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and did more showing than they did covering. Sierra opted for a pair of Daisy Dukes that rode low on her hips and flaunted her trim midsection and tiny waist. The piece boasted a light-wash fabric with a small amount of distressing and bottoms that were frayed. The shorts showcased the model’s legs in their entirety thanks to the incredibly short cut. The second photo in the set captured Sierra posing in a slightly different way while still exposing her flawless abs.

She pulled her long locks halfway back and wore several loose waves throughout her mane. Sierra’s hair fell past her chest, and a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face. She added a few beaded bracelets to her wrist and appeared to rock a stunning application of makeup as well. The model highlighted her beautiful features with what looked like defined brows and a small amount of blush on her cheeks, finishing the smoldering look with bright red lipstick on her pout.

The update has been a hit with fans so far, earning over 99,000 likes and upwards of 228 comments in 24 hours. Some social media users took the opportunity to rave over Sierra’s figure, while many others let her know they are big fans.

“Cutest and hottest human all in one I’m confusion,” one follower commented.

“Please do a workout video,” a second Instagrammer asked alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You’re flawless! Love this beautiful shot and outfit girl!” one more chimed in.