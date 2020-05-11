New Jersey Veterans Home At Paramus Is The Site Of 72 COVID-19 Deaths, 60 Percent Of Residents Infected

'What they should really do is raze it and put a park there,' says the son of a WWII veteran who died in the facility.

A New Jersey veterans home has been so ravaged by the coronavirus that 72 people have died there, and 60 percent of its living residents have contracted the illness, The New York Times reports. One family member of a man who died in the facility is so enraged that he suggests the building should be razed to the ground.

The New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus, is a state-run home for former members of the U.S. military. As is the case with other care facilities, such as hospitals or nursing homes, the Paramus facility is at risk of the coronavirus spreading quickly through its vulnerable population. Individuals live in close contact with one another, and due to their advanced age, are already at greater risk of developing complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

And while the virus has, indeed, torn through care facilities across the country, claiming thousands of lives, the Paramus case is particularly noteworthy. That’s because in the space of a few weeks, the illness has managed to decimate the facility’s population.

In late March, the facility had 312 residents. Then, the virus infected 60 percent of its patients, and 72 have died. Further deaths are all but a certainty in the facility.

Of the remaining, 211 living residents and their spouses, 120 have either tested positive or are awaiting results. Of the staff who work at the facility, 1 in 5 are infected with the virus.

corgaasbeek / Pixabay

New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbir S. Grewal, wants answers, not only about what happened in the Paramus veterans home, but why the COVID-19 pandemic was able to spread so lethally through other Garden State care facilities as well.

“For many of these facilities, this was the equivalent of a 500-year flood. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t examine how folks responded when those floodwaters started rising,” Grewal said.

Kryn Westhoven, a spokesman for New Jersey‘s Veterans Affairs Department, noted that the residents of the Paramus home were old and sick to begin with.

“The population is vulnerable. Older. Dealing with underlying health conditions,” Westhoven said.

However, Stephen Mastropietro, whose 91-year-old father, Thomas, died at the home last month, says that the facility “really kind of held the truth from everyone.” It’s a sentiment shared by Cynthia Petersen’s 91-year-old father lives in the facility. Petersen says that a pandemic is killing residents of the facility at an alarming rate, yet someone found the time to call her about a billing dispute.

And Mitchell Haber, whose 91-year-old father died in the home last month, is clear about what he thinks should happen to the facility where his father spent his last days.

“What they should really do is raze it and put a park there,” he said.