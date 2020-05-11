Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Sheer Wet Bodysuit

On Monday, May 11, American model Kayla Moody started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 706,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture shows the social media sensation, who refers to herself as a “Proud Military Wife” in her Instagram bio, posing on a beach at an undisclosed location. She kneeled in the sand, as she lowered her gaze and placed one of her hands on the side of her head.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer, wet white bodysuit with cut-out detailing. The plunging garment showcased her nipples, making the ensemble rather explicit. The model’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were also put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Kayla kept the sexy look simple and opted to forgo any accessories.

For the photo, the blond beauty decided to wear a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The makeup also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and pink lip gloss.

In the caption, the Instagram star wished her followers a “Happy Monday.” She also wrote an empowering message about working hard to achieve one’s dreams.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of Kayla’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So beautiful and a beautiful body,” gushed a fan.

“My gosh you’re beautiful!!” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“One gorgeous and sexy young lady,” remarked another follower.

“Good morning Kayla! [You’re] the most beautiful awesome lady on Instagram for sure! So hot and sexy!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Earlier this month, she drove fans wild by uploading a brief clip, in which she wore the same bodysuit while dousing herself with water. That post has been viewed over 70,000 times since it was shared.