Anita Herbert Shows Off Fit Body In Skimpy Two-Piece, Discusses Intermittent Fasting

Anita Herbert flaunted her fit physique to her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a new update in which she also discussed her intermittent fasting techniques.

The photo showed the Hungarian fitness model sitting on a green yoga mat. She turned her upper body to face a mirror as she held her phone in front of her face to snap the selfie. Herbert had her right leg bent in front close to her body and the other bent toward the back. The strong pose highlighted her toned glutes and quads. Her core was also engaged, showcasing her tight abs.

Herbert wore a black two-piece set that included a crop top. It had thick straps and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off a bit of cleavage. The hem sat around her sternum. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms, which looked like underwear or bikini. They boasted thick sides that Herbert wore high on her waist, baring her toned hips.

While the phone blocked most of her face, it left enough on display to show that Herbert had on a face mask. She wore a pink hair towel wrap to protect her hair from the paste.

In her caption, she asked her fans whether they skip breakfast as part of their intermittent fast regime, which is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Herbert explained that she follows the fast five days a week, taking breaks on the weekends.

Herbert’s post received nearly 30,000 likes and more than 570 comments, as of the time of this writing. Her fans took to the comments section to reply to her caption.

“Trying it for the first time this month. If anything, this quarantine is getting me leaner,” one user responded.

“That’s great to know! I do 16:8 and I feel great… I’m so excited I can do it while doing your challenge,” replied another fan.

“I have a big breakfast everyday. Can’t skip it,” a third user chimed in.

“Breakfast is my fave [heart-eyes emoji] lunch on the other hand I could totally live without,” added a fourth fan.

Herbert often posts photos of herself in a skin-baring attire to open up a conversation about fitness and health. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Friday, she posted a side-by-side collage that included a before-and-after image of her body transformation. In the older photo, Herbert wore a thong-cut snakeskin-print bikini that exposed slim hips and a narrow derriere. In the more recent photo, she wore a black thong bikini that showed the gains that she has developed over the years.