Daniella Chavez Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Tiny Pink Bandeau Top

Chilean glamour model Daniella Chavez sent thousands of hearts racing on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Monday, May 11. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the photo with her 12.9 million followers, as it quickly caught the attention of plenty

The 24-year-old model radiated as she was photographed indoors. She took center stage and posed directly in front of the camera, exuding a happy, yet sexy vibe while she sat down on a white chair with her legs crossed. Daniella shared a sweet smile with the camera as she stared directly into its lens. Her long platinum blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and styled in a two half-ponytails as some locks framed her face.

She appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that elevated her look in the shot. The application looked to include foundation, pink blush, bronzer, highlighter, shimmering eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a bright pink lipstick, and filled-in eyebrows. Still, it was her famous assets that stole the show as she showcased them in a revealing ensemble.

Up top, Daniella rocked a tiny pink bandeau top. The garment barely left anything to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. As the top was quite cropped, it further displayed the model’s chiseled core.

She combined the bandeau with a pair of faded, light blue denim shorts, which she left undone. The shorts also provided minimal coverage as they showcased Daniella’s curvy figure and thighs.

Daniella finished the look off with a pair of pink and gray athletic trainers. She further accessorized the sporty look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

The beauty did not include a geotag in the post, but engaged with her followers in the caption, wishing them a good day in Spanish.

The sexy snapshot received a lot of love in a short amount of time, amassing more than 14,000 likes in just the first 15 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 178 followers took to the comments section to praise Daniella on her outfit, her figure, and her looks.

“Very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Wow you are awesome,” a second fan added.

“Princess,” chimed in a third admirer in Spanish.

“Beauty queen,” a fourth individual asserted.

Daniella has shared a number of sultry snapshots for her followers as of late. Just yesterday, she stunned after sharing an image in which she only sported a black bra and panties, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 141,000 likes.