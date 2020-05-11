Meg Kylie Slays In A Sexy Black Bikini

Meg Kylie showed off her fit physique in an all-black two-piece from Fashion Nova. On Monday, May 11, the Australian model and popular internet personality took to Instagram to share a two-photo update showing her skimpy swimwear with her 809,000 followers.

The 23-year-old was pictured rocking a sexy two-piece swimsuit. Her bikini top featured tiny shoulder straps that went over her lean shoulders and a plunging neckline that showed her décolletage. The padded cups barely held her bust and had a push-up effect that displayed an ample amount of cleavage. She sported the matching bikini bottoms, which sat low on her curvy hips. Its waistband consisted of small straps hugging her slim waistline, highlighting her flat stomach. The high leg cuts of the garment helped elongate her legs, making them seem longer.

Meg could be seen inside her home in Australia. In the first snap, she faced a full-body mirror in her living room, dressed in her bathing suit. She stood with her legs apart and her left foot forward. She placed her right hand on top of her thigh, while her left hand held her phone. She glanced at her iPhone’s screen with a serious look on her face and took the selfie. The background showed several house furniture.

In the second photo, she changed her pose by showing her toned backside to the mirror. She made sure that the main focus of the shot was her pert booty, and she did a good job at doing so. Many of her fans loved the view, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

In addition to her phone blocking some parts of her face, Meg sported a gray Balenciaga cap in the pictures. It made it hard to see whether she had makeup on. She accessorized with a dainty gold necklace and nothing else. She kept her brunette hair down, hanging over her shoulders.

In the caption, she wrote a simple greeting to her followers and tagged Fashion Nova.

In less than a day of being published on the social media website, the post gained more than 17,100 likes and over 130 comments. A lot of fans flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write compliments to the model. Some others were left speechless by the sheer display of skin and opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“What a stunning view! You look beautiful as always,” one of her followers commented.

“Nice bikini. Your body is so fit. It looks amazing!” added another admirer.

“You know what, I’ve never seen a woman as fine as you are,” wrote a third social media user.